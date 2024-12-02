Funeral services for Irene (Jerke) Anderson, 95, were held Nov. 18 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Hot Springs.

Burial was at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.

She was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Menno. Anderson grew up south of Carter and graduated from Witten High School.

For over 20 years she lived in Kansas City, Mo.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie; grandchildren Elizabeth and Alex; brother, Clarence and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert.

A proud South Dakotan, Irene loved to learn about South Dakota history. She was an accomplished seamstress, hobby gardener and baker.