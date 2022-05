Winner 5th to 8th graders competed in an instrumental contest May 6 in Winner.

Students with a superior rating are: Katie Pederson, Kacie Petersen, Riley Peppel, Jamisyn Crow Eagle, Harley Saner, Paisley Hossle, Nadia Millian, Kendall Engel, Delaney Olson, Amanda Edwards, Addi Heenan, Sophia DuBray, Payton Sargent, Levi Heenan.

Excellent rating went to Lena DeMers, Adrian Hunt, Jaelyn Assman, Windy Running Horse, Noah Manke.

Autumn Cook received a good rating.