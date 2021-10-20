Submitted Photo

Glen Huddle of Valentine, Neb., was named the Hometown Hero at the Cherry Hills Estates assisted living during the annual football supper and pep rally. Huddle is pictured with his wife, family and grandkids.

Cherry Hills Estates Assisted Living, Valentine, NE and Modern Woodmen of America honored this year’s Hometown Hero, Glen Huddle, at the annual Football Supper and Pep Rally held at Cherry Hills.

Glen graduated from Winner High School in 1946. During his high school career, he competed in football as a guard and in track on a very successful relay team. The highlight of his sports career was boxing in Norfolk in a Golden Gloves match in which he qualified to box in Omaha at the Golden Gloves Championship competition.

In January of 1951 he enlisted in the Air Force. Initially he completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Because of his high school resume which stated he had completed two years of typing he was recruited to take a 6-week clerk/typist training at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY.

In 1952 Glen and Darlene were married in the Base Chapel and started their family.

Glen remained at Warren Air Base for the duration of his military career. His duties included the Morning Report and keeping accurate service records for each service member. Glen retired as Staff Sergeant in early 1955.

Glen, Darlene and their two little girls moved to the Huddle Ranch and raised a commercial herd of Angus cattle until their retirement. Their son Randy and grandson Chris now manage the ranch. Some of Glen’s best memories were during his involvement with the 4-H Club and the local Teener Baseball team.

Glen was a 4-H Club leader as well as a beef and horse project leader for several years. The Sunday trail rides and picnics were his favorite memories.

As a Teener baseball Coach Glen recalls hiring the pitcher to come work at the ranch for a couple of summers. While coaching the team, Glen had an integral part in fundraising to build a very nice lighted ball field in Clearfield. It was during this time that at least twice a week everyone got to leave the hayfield early to make the trip to Clearfield to play baseball. The team had many wins and were fortunate enough to even make it to the state championship.

Glen and Darlene have been married for 69 years. They are proud of their two daughters Glenda and Jane and their son Randy. They have been blessed with 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Following the Hometown Hero presentation and Pep Rally, the team and cheer squad enjoyed a spaghetti dinner on the Cherry Hills Football Field.