Highway 44 project nears completion

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

The majority of concrete on Highway 44 has now been put in place. This was the information provided at the Oct. 18 highway construction meeting in Winner.

Doug Sherman of the S.D. Department of Transportation office in Winner said there may still be a small area of concrete to put down.

This week motorists will see a new contractor as Morris Inc. of Pierre will be laying the asphalt on the shoulder of the highway and approaches to businesses and homes. This work will be from east of sale barn road to Subway. The asphalt work will also include access to side streets. Persons are asked to be aware of flaggers in this area.

Sherman added Muth Electric of Mitchell will be returning to place the roadway lighting on the highway.

Sherman noted there will also be changes to the traffic control. Persons will see less pilot cars. However, from time to time there will be a situation where they will be needed. “We ask everyone to stay patient with us and follow the signs and flaggers,” said Sherman.

This portion of the project on Highway 44 should be finished by early to mid-November.

While work in finishing up on Highway 44 there is some work that has started on Highway 18 at the west end of Winner. Northern Plains Construction of Winner is working from Country Club Motel to Iowa Street. Sherman said the road surface will not be torn up as this is part of the project is set for the spring. Northern Plains is installing a water main at the west of end of Winner.

Phase II of the highway reconstruction will focus on Highway 18 from Casey’s west to the bridge on the west end of Winner. This project will start in the spring of 2023. Reede Construction of Aberdeen is the prime contractor.