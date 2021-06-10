Heath named all around

Saydee Heath, Colome, was named the girls all around at the Martin rodeo on May 29.

Heath won the breakaway roping in the first performance in 3.19 and she won the breakaway in the second performance in 3.26. She also won the average.

Heath took second in goat tying in 9.38 in the first performance and was fourth in the second performance in 9.27.

Rowdy Moore of Winner placed second in the steer wrestling in 10.16.

Bayley Hoffine, Colome, took fourth in the first performance of the barrel racing. Her time was 17.476.

In the second performance of barrel racing, Hoffine was third in 16.887 and her sister Ashlyn Hoffine was fourth in 17.097.

Team roping saw Heath and Rafe Wentjes, Onida, take fourth in 21.34.

Heath was second in pole bending in the first performance in 22.638 and third in the second performance in 21.509.

Saylor Schuyler, Hamill, was fourth in the second performance of the pole bending in 21.509. Heath won the average.