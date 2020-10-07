Harvey Kewley, 74, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, ND.

Harvey Leroy Kewley entered this world on Aug. 16, 1946, in Witten, SD, born to Leroy and Myrtle (DuBray) Kewley. He grew up and attended schools in Witten. After graduating, Harvey enlisted in the US Army and served two tours of duty.

Harvey was a man of many talents, but he loved caring for others and so his work as a caregiver was his true passion. He was a hard worker and passed on his work ethic to his children.

Harvey loved all of his family, especially his kids. He enjoyed hunting and fishing very much. Harvey was a man who could quickly make friends with complete strangers, a trait that helped him in life and as a caregiver.

He is survived by his children, Sarah Kewley, Fargo, ND; Josh Kewley, Valdosta, GA; Lee Kewley; Fargo, ND; Anne (Steven)Bokas, Tampa, FL; siblings, Larry, Wayne, and Monte Kewley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barb Wilcox.

A memorial service was held at 12:30 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, ND. Burial was at the Fargo National Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home – Fargo, ND.