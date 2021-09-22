Halligan wins golf meet

Ryder Halligan had a successful day at the Winner invitational golf tournament on Sept. 14 at Winner Country Club.

The WHS golfer shot a 77 to win first place.

There were no team totals kept in the invitational but Winner did place first in the Big Dakota meet with a score of 342. In the Big Dakota, Chamberlain was second and Mobridge-Pollock, third.

In the varsity Winner Invitational, Maxton Brozik placed third. Karson Keiser was sixth, Kaden Keiser, seventh and Carter Craven, eighth.

Landon Calhoon placed 12th.

There was both a junior varsity and middle school division.

In the JV meet, Derek Fenenga took first place. Masen Beehler took second and Brody Calhoon was seventh.

The middle school tournament was won by Jalen Tideman of Winner. Levi Heenan placed third. William Jorgensen placed 7th and Riley Peppel, 11th.