Submitted Photo

These Winner High School students competed in an oral interp competition in Yankton on Oct. 30. Pictured from left are Addi Heenan, Noah Manke, Justin Hausmann, Jacob Manke and Amanda Edwards. Heenan and Edwards received a superior and second place overall. Jacob Manke and Noah Manke earned an excellent. Justin Hausmann earned an excellent plus.

Winner High School oral interp students have advanced to the region tournament.

The local elimination contest was held on Nov. 3.

The students advancing are: Justin Hausmann in non-original oratory; Addi Heenan and Amanda Edwards in duet interpretation; Hayden McMurtrey in humorous; Maggie DeMers in storytelling and Noah Manke in poetry.

The regional will be Nov. 15 in Chamberlain.