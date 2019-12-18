Gregory Sherman, 67, of Colome, SD suddenly passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Colome High School Gymnasium. Burial followed in the Colome City Cemetery. A visitation was held on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019 from 6-7 pm at the Colome High School Gymnasium with a prayer service at 7pm.

Greg was born on April 19, 1952 in Clear Lake, SD to Harold and Helen (Spartz) Sherman of Goodwin, SD. Greg and his six brothers managed to keep their mother and father very busy. Greg attended grade school at Kranzburg Catholic School and Goodwin Elementary. He later attended Clear Lake High School where he was very active in athletics. Greg graduated from Dakota State University with a BA in Physical Education in 1974.

After graduating from college, Greg took his first and only teaching job in Colome, SD. There he met the love of his life and future wife, Miss Renee Brown. They first dated in secrecy to avoid teasing from students but soon fell in love. They became inseparable. They spent their time taking summer classes, listening to records, and traveling to see family. Greg and Renee were married on Dec. 27, 1975, and together had three sons.

Greg was involved in all aspects of the Colome Community. He was a devout Catholic in the St. Isidore Catholic Church and was on the Parish Council. Greg spent 25 years on the Colome Volunteer Fire Department and held the offices of secretary treasurer and assistant fire chief. He was also on the Colome City Council. Greg spent numerous years preparing the baseball and football fields and helping out in any way he could around the community.

Most would say Greg’s greatest contribution to Colome was his years spent teaching, coaching and the impact he had on the lives of countless students. He taught at Colome Consolidated Schools for 43 years, and he was just as excited to start his 43rd year as he was his 1st year. He put as much energy into the Legion Oratory Contest, Junior Prom, and Field Day as he put into coaching basketball and football.

In 2004 he received the American Legion Educator of the Year award. His number one priority was his family and never missing one of his sons’ events or games. He put 100% maximum effort into everything he did. To mention all of his contributions to the school and community would fill pages too numerous to mention. He was truly enjoying his retirement. He loved the trips he took with Renee, family, and friends.

Greg is survived by his wife Renee; his three sons, Michael and his wife Monica and two grandchildren Benjamin and Ellasyn of Waconia, MN, Christopher and his fiancé Erin of Denver, CO, and Joshua and his wife Ashley of Denver, CO; his sister-in-law Maritta Brown, and his six brothers, Harold (Larry) and his wife Mary, Dennis (Dimes) and his wife Pam, Ronald and his wife Emmie, Daniel and his wife Nancy, Joseph and his wife Eleanor, and Douglas and his wife Val; and numerous nieces and nephews

Greg is preceded in death by his grandparents George and Lucy Spartz and Joe and Ada Sherman; parents Harold and Helen (Spartz) Sherman; infant brother; nephew Jason; and infant niece April.