Greg Jones, resident of Tea and former resident of Yankton, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

Greg grew up on the family ranch east of Winner. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Greg worked many years for Wilson Trailer in Yankton, and thereafter at their Lennox facility. Greg is survived by his wife, Marcy; daughter, Darcie (Marshall); son, Brady (Mikayla); and three beautiful grandchildren.

No funeral services will be held per Greg’s wishes. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be mailed to PO Box 426, Tea, SD 57064.