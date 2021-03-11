Grandparent of the year essay’s

By Adrianna Joseph

I think my grandma Alma should be Grandparent of the Year because she is funny, helpful, and entertaining. She can be very overprotective and she is very pretty and awesome. Whenever I don’t feel well, she makes me soup and fry bread. It tastes really good and when I’m done she lets me sleep. When I’m done resting she would let me watch TV.

Every time when we are in the car and we are bored, she will notice right away and tell us stories. The stories are mainly about she and her sister, before she died. Sometimes when she would tell us these stories, she would cry and laugh. Seeing my grandma laugh is the highlight of my day, because when she laughs, I laugh. Sometimes when I go to the store with her, she always finds a way to make me laugh. When we are in the store, she is too short to reach the top shelf so I have to jump up to get what she needs to get.

Whenever I’m sad she will notice instantly and will tell me jokes and makes me laugh every time. Whenever my cousins and I are bored we play BINGO. It’s really fun and one time my cousin Gavin got a BINGO. He shouted really loud and it hurted my ears. When my cousins and I are at my grandma’s powwow, we help her in the kitchen. We sell snacks in there like candy bars, suckers, pop, pickles, and popcorn. My grandma is the best because when there are leftovers form the candy bars, she lets us have sometimes.

When I’m at my grandma’s house she sometimes has cookies or she has cinnamon rolls. We eat the cinnamon rolls until we are full. When we are bored, we walk to my grandma’s house. My grandma does not live far from the park. It’s not a long walk. We ask if my grandma can take us to the park. Sometimes when I’m at her house, I like to take walks.

When we are at church, she lets us play outside or the pastor has coloring books there so my cousins and I color while they sing and listen to stories. When they are done we go downstairs and eat and drink fruit punch. When we are done at church, we go back home and my grandma makes breakfast for the ones who didn’t go to church. When she is done, she sometimes goes to the store and I go with her and so does my cousin. When she goes in the store my cousin and I listen to music. When she comes back, we turn off the music and change it back to Elvis Presley, who she likes.

This is why I think my grandma should be Grandparent of the Year. She is more than just a funny, helpful, and entertaining person. She is my grandma and I love her more than anything in the entire world.

By Tianna Evans

I know my grandma Donelle should be Grandparent of the Year. I know this because she is hardworking, smart, loveable, very funny and courageous. My grandmother is my inspiration and here is why.

She is a wonderful daughter, mother and grandma. Grandma is always on her toes. This woman is always being daring and thoughtful. There is never a dull moment with her. She helps out her family and friends whenever they ask or call. Grandma Donelle watches over my siblings and I when needed and the same goes for my cousins. She never quits in the middle of a project or job. She always puts everyone before herself even when she doesn’t feel good. She just keeps going and going. We kind of think she’s the energizer bunny!

As I said beforehand, there is never a dull moment with grandma Donelle. She is a jokester, let me tell you. Grandma always find a way even if she doesn’t mean to. This lady makes us laugh until our belly’s hurt. We could all be rolling on the floor holding our stomachs not being able to breathe because of her. She is an interesting human being. Another thing I enjoy is that my grandma and I, along with my siblings and cousins, have dance competitions, singing competitions, and photoshoots. You would get a kick out of it! Sometimes she tells us about when she was younger and other stories, I bet you already guessed it, but there were some pretty funny ones.

When I say my grandma has courage and bravery in her bones, I mean it. Grandma Donelle is a perseverer and a survivor. Grandma has survived two types of cancer. She is the strongest person I have and will meet, maybe not physically, but mentally. Grandma has this saying she always says. The saying may be common but when she says it, most definitely is not. It goes like “I love you to the moon and back.” This means all the blood pumping through her veins and every single bone in her body loves, cares and supports us no matter what.

Again, I know grandma Donelle should be Grandparent of the Year. I told you why she should be. From what I have learned over the years, it shouldn’t be until the day she passes it should be to the day she passes and then on. My grandma is full of love. She welcomes everyone with open arms and gives the best warm hugs. The jokester she is, she is hilarious! Grandma, with the unique personality, will always find ways to cheer you up when you are down. My grandparent of a lifetime, Grandma Donelle, will always be my inspiration and I hope she can be yours too.

By Jocelyn Soles

If you live in Winner, SD you may know my grandma Shawn and if you do you are one lucky person. Most people love or like my grandma. My grandma is very encouraging, caring, and helpful and here are my reasons why.

My grandma Shawn is really encouraging. My grandma encourages my family and I to push ourselves to do things that scare us or we think we will not like. Usually we end up liking these activities. For example, I have crutches and trying certain activities scare me at first. However, my grandma encourages me to try them anyways. No one laughs at me and the activities like softball and plays, I have learned to enjoy and have a lot of fun with. This is all thanks to my grandma’s encouragement.

My grandma Shawn is also very caring. My grandma will drop everything to help my family and me. She helps my mom a lot by watching my sister when daycare is closed. My grandma comes to all of my activities that I am in. Afterwards she will always take me out for ice cream because she is proud of me, even if I did not do well. She will tell me “You tried your best that’s all that matters”.

My grandma is helpful. She helps kids as a teacher. She helps them learn their numbers, letters, and lots more. She is very helpful to me too. My grandma helps me with my Reading Olympics which means a lot to me because I love spending every minute with her. She means the world to me. My grandma will also help me practice catching for softball in the summer. She also helps me at my doctor appointments. When I’m scared, she will help me calm down. She tells me “it’s okay, everything will be fine”. She is always right because everything turns out ok.

My grandma is a grandma to 3 beautiful grandchildren and she loves all of us so much. She says “I don’t have a favorite” but I’m pretty sure I’m the favorite. I think my grandma is Grandparent of the Year because she is encouraging, caring, and helpful. However, if she does not get chosen to be Grandparent of the Year, she will always be Grandparent of the Year in my heart.

By Jamisyn Long Crow

I think my grandma Judy should be Grandparent of the Year. I think this because my grandma Judy really inspires me. She is very kind, caring, a hard worker, and she is very smart.

My grandma Judy is very kind and caring because she takes care of me and my family. She helps us through tough times. For example my cousin was fired from work one day and my grandma Judy helped my cousin get through it.

My grandma Judy is a very hard working person. She is a financial worker. She goes to work every day and makes sure everyone is doing okay. She works hard every day to take care of us and gets everyone what they need. She is a hard worker.

My grandma Judy is very smart. She went to financial school and became a financial worker. She also did four years of college. Whenever I need help with money on a math paper she knows how to help me and helps me understand it.

These are some of the reasons why I think my grandma Judy should be Grandparent of the Year. She is very caring, kind, a very hard worker, and very smart.