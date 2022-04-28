Golfers win Big Dakota

The Winner area girls golf team traveled to Mobridge April 21 to compete in the Big Dakota Conference tournament.

The five varsity girls that went were Rylee Root, Gracie Root, Kelbi Meiners, Devan Dougherty and Marissa Meiners.

Winner Area won the team championship. Gracie Root placed 3rd with a 101, Dougherty, 4th, 101, Kelbi Meiners, 6th, 105; Rylee Root, 8th with a 111 and Marissa Meiners, 10th with a 123.

Alexis Cronk from Chamberlain was the medalist.

Three junior varsity players attended Tessa Mann, 108; Leila Balsiger, 116 and Emily Sachtjen, 116.

“It was a cold and windy day but the girls were walking and did not mind the temperature,” said coach Jim Halverson.

The coach said it was a challenging course but the girls were just happy to play in a tournament setting.

On April 22 the Winner Area team traveled to Mitchell for the Parkston Invitational. There were five schools represented and each school could take six players and score four.

Gracie Root tied for 5th, 101 and got sixth by the scoring process. Balsiger placed 15th, 110; Kelbi Meiners, 16th, 113; Sachtjen, 17th, 114; Rylee Root, 19th, 126 and Marissa Meiners, 20th, 135.

“Everybody was disappointed in the scores they had to post but they all know pushing a golf bag around 18 holes and having to swing is a lot more difficult when they are not riding in a golf cart.

The next action for the Lady Warriors will be April 28 in Chamberlain.

On Friday, Winner will host a meet with Chamberlain in a meet that will start at noon.