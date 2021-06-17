Golfers place third at state

Submitted Photo

Winner Area girls golf team took third place at the state tournament in

Spearfish. Pictured from left are coach Jim Halverson, Gracie Root, Kelbi

Meiners, Brennan Bachmann, Devan Dougherty, Rylee Root and assistant coach Liz

Jankauskas.

Winner Area girls golf team took third place in the State A meet in Spearfish June 7-8.

This is only the third time in school history that a girls golf team has placed at state.

Rylee Root placed 11th with a 90-87—177; Gracie Root, 19th, 97-94—191; Brennan Bachmann, 23rd, 101-93—194; Kelbi Meiners, tied for 36th, 105-97; Devan Dougherty, tied for 46th with a 105-110-215.

Three of the girls placed in the top 25—Rylee Root, Gracie Root and Brennan Bachmann.

“Our players gave their best effort,” said coach Jim Halverson.

Both days were warm with just enough wind to keep everyone somewhat comfortable.

Halverson said what makes him proud as a coach is the compliments from other coaches, parents and spectators. He said there were other golfers who wanted to have a Winner player in their group for a friendly face.

Halverson said the Lady Warriors knowledge of the rules made their decisions on the course better for everybody in their groups. “Their ability to play golf the way it is supposed to be played makes it even sweeter,” said the coach.

Halverson appreciates everyone in the community for their words of encouragement and support. “The Winner Area girls golf team will continue to get better with community support and their efforts,” explained Halverson.