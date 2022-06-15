Golfers place 4th

Winner Area girls golf team placed 4th in the Class A tournament at Bakkers Crossing in Sioux Falls June 6-7.

Devan Dougherty was the team’s only medal placer as she tied for 23rd with a score of 186.

Rylee Root placed 28th with a 189, Gracie Root, tied for 29th with a 190, Kelbi Meiners tied for 49th with a 203 and Leila Balsiger tied for 54th with a 206.

Coach Jim Halverson said the first day would have to be described as rugged as the girls hit the ball well until it was time to putt. “The greens were faster, more undulating and intimidating. We had a lot of three and four putt greens and their scores showed it,” said Halverson.

After the first day the girls were in 6th place. The coach said the team had a two hour putting practice at the hotel.

“On Tuesday, the girls came out firing. They hit the ball well most of the time. The putting was a lot better,” said Halverson.

The coach said he was proud of the girls as they did battle.