Golden West Announces 2022 Construction of Fiber to the Home in Clearfield

WALL, SD – Golden West Telecommunications will expand its fiber network in the portion of the Clearfield exchange that is in Tripp County. Fiber allows for greater bandwidth and speed and offers a more reliable and secure connection to the world for all telecommunications services including phone and internet in the town of Clearfield.

The Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project will convert homes and businesses from copper cable to long, thin strands of glass called optical fibers. These fibers use pulses of light to transmit data and are immune to environmental factors such as electrical currents and water.

“Fiber is one of the best investments Golden West can make on behalf of its members,” Golden West General Manager and CEO Denny Law said. “Strong and secure broadband internet connections are a necessity these days. Fiber optic technology will provide residents and businesses in Clearfield with a seamless online experience and new opportunities in the coming years.”

The cooperative is working to upgrade its entire service territory to fiber within the next five or six years. In addition to Clearfield, Golden West will also complete fiber projects this year in rural Bonesteel, Bridgewater, Corsica, rural Enning, and the town of Mission, including the communities of Antelope and White Horse.

Three contractors will complete the project in Clearfield on behalf of Golden West. These include Travis Electric taking care of wiring at homes and businesses, Ripley’s handling construction, and RVW, Inc. covering easements, permits, and inspections. Golden West will take care of customer service.

FTTH is a multi-stage project that can take up to a year to complete depending on factors such as weather. Current customers will be transitioned to the new fiber optic technology after construction is done late in 2022 or early in 2023. At that time, customers will be able to subscribe to the fastest internet speeds Golden West offers.

Visit goldenwest.com/FTTH for an overview of the project, to submit questions, and fill out a form for a chance to win valuable prizes. Please contact Golden West with any additional questions, concerns or comments by calling 1-855-888-7777 (option 3) and asking for the Engineering Department.

Since 1916, Golden West has been providing telecommunications services across the state of South Dakota. A member-owned cooperative, Golden West provides business and residential customers with advanced broadband internet, phone, and cable TV solutions. We strive to exceed the expectations of our members so they can live, work, and play in the place they choose to call home. Golden West is proud to be an equal opportunity provider and employer. Learn more at www.goldenwest.com.