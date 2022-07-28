Gloria Rowe, 83, of Carter, SD passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the First Baptist Church from 6-7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.

Gloria was born to the late Melvin Eugene Nelson Sr. and Vivian Jager Nelson, in Winner, SD on Dec. 11th, 1938. Gloria was a homemaker while working alongside Keith on the family farm/ranch.

Gloria was blessed with a loving family. She married her best friend and fellow classmate, Keith Larry Rowe on July 4, 1957. To this union they had two sons, Mickey Larry and Douglas Lee.

Some of the best times for Gloria were “When we worked together as a family combining, meals in the field, and working with the cattle.” Gloria said “working with the hogs-not so much!!!” Gloria loved Christmas Eve with all her family. Gloria enjoyed going to all of the activities that her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were involved in. She would say that one of her fondest memories were the wiener roasts outside the old house that her boys grew up in. Gloria enjoyed flower appreciation with her family before breakfast every morning.

Gloria’s hobbies included golfing, traveling, her flowers, sewing and making buns. She also loved being involved in her church, Wednesday morning church group, Treddle Trippers, Sisters and Survivors, and her coffee gatherings with her 1956 classmates. Gloria was very strong in her faith. As an adult Gloria was baptized in the Missouri River joining the Baptist Church in Winner.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Mick (Betty) Rowe and Doug (Bonita) Rowe; grandchildren Amber (Christian) Moody, Michelle (Judd) Alberty, Autumn (Mark) Tucker, Kip (Lea) Rowe, Ryan (Shaneyl) Rowe and great-grandchildren Gavin and Gage Tucker, Ashlynn McPhee, Sid and Max Rowe, Kane and Wren Rowe, Vivian and Lauren Alberty. Brother Melvin Jr. (Donna) Nelson and sister-n-law Jeanne Rowe-Hansen and other family members.

Gloria is preceded in death by her loving husband Keith Rowe, parents Melvin Sr. and Vivian Nelson, in-laws Frank and Edith Rowe, brother-in-law Gay Rowe, sister-in-law Helen Zemina, and grandson Nathan McPhee.