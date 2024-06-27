George Fairbanks Jr., 89, of White River, SD passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024 at his residence in White River, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 11a.m. at the White River Events Center in White River, SD. Burial will follow in the White River Cemetery. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 from 6-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the White River United Methodist Church in White River, SD.

George Fairbanks Jr. was born June 7, 1935, in Venus Nebraska at the Butterfield farm house to George N and Emyra (Beggs) Fairbanks. He began his young life in Nebraska before moving to Witten South Dakota with his dad and step mother Gula. As an eighth grader his family moved to Colome. In this move George drove a team of horses and a wagon loaded with their belongings. Prior to his junior year of high school his family moved to Springview, Neb., where he attended high school. While living in Springview George worked with his dad learning the carpentry trade. He built houses and became a skilled carpenter. He also learned the trade of being a lineman for a telephone company where he worked on high line poles.

Sports were a part of George’s young life. As a young boy he played baseball. Athletic talent came natural to him. At the urging of the players, his father had to sign permission for him to play on the adult team, where he would become a talented pitcher. He played football in high school and received the award of co-captain his junior year.

In 1951 he met the love of his life, Delpha Boyd. They quickly became high school sweethearts and this began a journey that lasted seventy-three years. Seventy-one of these united as husband and wife. They were married on Jan. 31, 1953 in Yankton, South Dakota.

After marriage, George worked as a hired hand for an area farmer. During this time their oldest son was born.

When their oldest son was just six weeks old, George and Delpha moved to the Jack and Betty Carr Ranch near Cedar Butte, South Dakota, where they spent the next eight years working as a ranch hand. During this time, another son and the oldest daughter were born.

In 1961, George was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of operating his own ranch five miles north of Cedar Butte. He started out by running a cow calf operation, which soon led to his true passion of buying lightweight calves, and selling them as quality yearling cattle. George also found joy in farming where he loved working the land. Delpha worked alongside him as his true partner. George was blessed to continue this passion up until his passing. It was on this ranch that their youngest daughter was born.

George had a love for horses as a part of ranching which led their children into the world of rodeo. This later turned into being the timed event chute boss at all local White River rodeos. In 1994 he was awarded a buckle for 30 years of service as the timed event chute boss for Frontier Days. After his time as the timed event chute boss, he moved to the stripping chute where he worked until his passing. In 1999 he was also awarded a plaque for his dedicated years of service to the Frontier Days Rodeo.

One thing he will be remembered for was his time spent at Presho and Winner Livestock Auctions. Most Thursdays and Fridays of his ranching life were spent at these two places. It was there that he met many of his lifelong friends who shared stories of the ranching life.

He will also be remembered for his faith in the Good Lord and his loving and generous heart.

George is survived by his wife Delpha of 71 years, his son Merlon (Kathy) Fairbanks of Burke, daughter LeAnna (Calvin Waln) of White River and daughter Betty Fairbanks of White River; eight grandchildren Marcy Fairbanks, Tucker (Stacy) Green, Tyler (Stacey) Green, Jeannie (Bret) Clark, Sid (Aaron Storms) Green, Sloan Benedict, Slade (Baylie Hoffine) Benedict, Trinity Benedict; great grandchildren Wyatt (Taylor) Green, Clayton (Kaylee) Green, Philip, AJ, Millie & Alex Green, Lane Green, Kaylee Clark, Kolter (Cailyn) Clark, Sydnee Green, Kane & Jerrah-Mya Waln; great-great grandchildren Amira, Ashlyn, Aubrey, Wilder, Paislee, Parker; brother Johnny Boham & sisters Edna Orsborn & Betty Menning; in-laws Delbert (Wilma) Boyd, DeAnne Vaughn, Dorene Boyd, Della (Gary) Boyd, Louise Boyd, & brother in law Larry Worth.

George was preceded in death by his parents George & Emyra, his parents in-law Merlon & Irene Boyd, his brothers Ray & George and sister Marion, Sister-in-laws Dea, Dixie & Pat, brother in-laws Dwayne & Ray and great grandson Ty Christopher.

The beauty of George’s life is reflected in his family. We are forever grateful for the impact he has left on each of us. Forever loved and missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the family to be used for a rodeo scholarship or memorial contributions be sent to the Ronald McDonald House.