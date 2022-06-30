Memorial services for Gene Gross, 82, Winner, will be held July 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Winner.

Gene LeRoy Gross was born on July 2, 1939, to Jacob S. and Elizabeth (Kleinsasser) Gross in Freeman, SD.

Gene married the love of his life Labelle Streyle on June 11, 1961. In this union they had one daughter, Kandy Rae.

Gene started his adult life owning a radiator and repair shop in Wagner. In 1983 they moved to Winner and purchased the Westside Motel. They operated the business for 34 years before retiring in 2017.

Gene is survived by his wife Labelle, daughter Kandy and son-in-law Darin Fuller, brother Ralph Gross, sister Darlene Ireland, sister-in-law Una Larson, brother-in-law Randy Woehl, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Preceding Gene in death were his parents, Jake S. and Elizabeth Gross, in-laws Herbert and Adella Streyle, sister-in-law Phyllis Woehl, and brother-in-law Archie Ireland.