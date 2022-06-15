Gay Lynn Barry, 67

Gay Lynn Barry was born to Al and LeArlie (Engel) Barry in Fremont, NE, on June 19, 1954. She was the youngest of two daughters.

Gay Lynn grew up in Dallas, SD, and spent much of her youth at her parent’s indoor roller-skating rink “Al’s Roller Dome” in Dallas. Gay Lynn graduated high school in Gregory, SD in 1972.

Gay Lynn married Jerry Olson. Gay Lynn and Jerry welcomed two children- Jamie and Kristi Lynn.

She attended business school at National American University in Rapid City, SD. Gay Lynn worked for a business office in Red Wing, MN before moving back to Gregory and starting The Flower Garden. Gay Lynn had a love for flowers and was an entrepreneur. She ran two flower shops and a café in Gregory and Winner for a brief time. She later focused on the shop in Gregory. Gay Lynn had a passion and creative gift working with flowers and especially enjoyed working late nights developing beautiful casket sprays.

Gay Lynn adored spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren’s activities. She loved her house dogs and always had a small four-legged companion.

Gay Lynn enjoyed traveling, making trips to New Mexico, Texas, and attending a couple NASCAR races.

She liked drinking Coca-Cola and collecting memorabilia. Since retiring from the flower shop, she especially enjoyed spending time in her yard and flowerbeds.

Gay Lynn appreciated playing cards with her friends at the Senior Center and hosting card parties at home. She was an active member of the Gregory Methodist Church and the Gregory County Historical Society.

Gay Lynn passed away on June 7, 2022, after a battle with metastatic breast cancer at the age of 67.

Gay Lynn is survived by her son Jamie (Mica) Olson (Bloomfield, NE), ten beloved grandchildren: Samantha, Layne, Elliot, Matilynn, Tatum, Kadyn, Callie, Vanessa, Marisa, Jake; sister Marilee (Curt) VanAsperen (Custer, SD,) and a niece Andrea (Cory) Lewis and nephew Cory (Lisa) VanAsperen.

Gay Lynn is preceded in death by her daughter Kristi Olson and parents Al and LeArlie Barry.

Funeral services for Gay Lynn Barry age 67 of Dallas, SD were held on Tuesday June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Methodist Church, Gregory, SD. A private family burial followed in the Hillview Cemetery, Dallas, SD.