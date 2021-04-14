Fritz named to all state first team

Brady Fritz of Winner has been named to the Class A boys basketball first team.

The team, as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association, was announced on April 7.

The Winner senior averaged 25.6 points per game for the 20-5 Warriors along with 4.8 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals per game.

His senior season scoring ledger included a career 41 points in a win over Bennett County.

Fritz scored 20 plus points in 22 games this season.

He is Winner’s first all-state first team selection since Brendan Harter in 2015.