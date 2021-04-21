Fritz, Bertram play in all star game

Brady Fritz of Winner paced the Blue All Stars to a 99-94 win over the White All Stars at the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association/Sanford Pentagon all star games Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Fritz finished with 16 points and four 3 pointers.

Fritz will play college ball at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell.

In the girls all star game, Winner’s Kalla Bertram had 14 points and five rebounds for the Blue team. The White all stars won the game 106-75.

Bertram will play her college ball at Black Hills State University.