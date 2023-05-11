Frank Finney, 89, of Winner, SD passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Funeral service was held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Francis H. (Frank) Finney was born at his rural family home in Thomas County, Nebraska, on Feb. 9, 1934, the sixth of ten children.

Frank attended county school through the eighth grade and graduated from Seneca High School in 1951.

That summer he attended what was then Chadron State college and in the fall began his teaching career at age 17. He continued attending summer school and teaching rural schools for the next five years until I he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956.

After basic training, Frank spent the next two years in Germany with the 11th Armored Calvary, serving as a medic.

Soon after returning home Frank married the love of his life, Jeriann Fitzgerald in Mullen, Neb.

The following fall, Frank continued his education at what was then known as Kearney State Teachers college and a few years later, completed work on his master’s degree in elementary education.

Frank & Jeri and one year old son Jeff moved to Sidney, Neb. where Frank took a teaching position as a sixth grade teacher at South Elementary. Six years later he was chosen as the principal and served in that position until the family of Jeri and sons: Jeff, Jon & Joel moved to Martin, SD and served as elementary principal for 13 years.

In 1990 he and Jeri moved to Winner, SD where he took the job as administrator for the Wood School District. They both worked for the Wood District for the next 13 years.

Frank retired from education in 2002 after nearly fifty years in the school business.

We have enjoyed these years of retirement with many different activities. They took several trips to California to visit their son Jeff. They also spent time in Branson for shows and made many trips to Lincoln for Big Red games with the brothers. Frank worked part-time on a farm, guided hunters, fished with his brothers, and one of his buddies in Canada, South Dakota and Nebraska.

But, retirement was more for Frank than just fishing, hunting, and traveling. Soon after leaving Wood School, he took a position as a city board member for the City of Winner. He served in that position for many years, and was eventually elected mayor of Winner.

After serving many years at both his city and his church, a number of small strokes finally made him slow down and he tried to enjoy some quiet days around the house. He became a regular fixture, at morning coffee and at local sporting events.

On May 1, 2023, Frank finally left us, granted a quiet and peaceful passing. But, he will always be in our hearts and memories.