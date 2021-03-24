Four FFA teams qualify for state

Four Winner FFA teams qualified for state at the district event in Tyndall.

Ag Mechanics placed 2nd and advances to state. Chase Boerner placed 3rd, Adam Bohnet placed 8th, Aaron Gilchrist placed 9th, and James Gregg also competed.

Vet Science placed 4th and advances to state. Meagan Blare placed 8th and Maggie DeMers placed 11th. Other team members include Trista Kierstead, Madaline Watzel and Sierra McCall.

Horse Evaluation placed 4th and advances to state. Emily Sachtjen placed 1st, Bailey Fairbanks placed 12th and Tyler Brockman also competed.

Floriculture placed 5th and advances to state. Teresa Taylor placed 2nd. Other team members include Justin Hausmann, Clay Sell, Keyleigh Stands, and Alisha Ammon

Livestock placed 10th. Team members included Browdy Kocer, Rowdy Moore, Rylee Schroeder, Amanda Blare

and Coy Assman.

Meats Evaluation placed 8th. Spencer Calhoon placed 10th and Ryan Sell also competed.

The Winner FFA also placed in other events.

They competed in the McCook Central CDE on March 8.

Vet science placed fifth. Maggie DeMers was 18th, Meagan Blare, 21st; Trista Kierstead, 29th; Sierra McCall, 51st and Madeline Watzel, 69th.

Floriculture took 5th. Individually, Teresa Taylor, 5th; Justin Hausmann, 8th; Clay Sell, 63rd; Alisha Ammon, 64th and Kayleigh Stands, 76th.

Meats took 9th with Spencer Calhoon, 24th; Chase Boerner, 32nd and Ryan Sell, 38th

On March 10 the FFA went to the Brule County livestock CDE. Horse took 5th with Emily Sachtjen, 10th; Bailey Fairbanks, 13th and Tyler Brockman, 27th.

Livestock was 10th with Rylee Schroeder, 18th; Amanda Blare, 28th; Rowdy Moore, 34th; Browdy Kocer, 43rd and Coy Assman, 47th.