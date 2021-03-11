Football schedule set

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced the 2021 high school football schedules.
The schedule for Winner includes:
Week one—at Tripp-Delmont-Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian
Week 2—Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, home
Week 3—Mt Vernon/Plankinton, home
Week 4—at St. Thomas More
Week 5—At Jim River, a new coop between Menno and Scotland
Week 6—Wagner, home
Week 7—at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
Week 9—Miller/Highmore-Harrold, home
The football schedule for Colome includes:
Week 1—at Sully Buttes
Week 2—Sunshine Bible
Week 3—at Centerville
Week 4—Bye week
Week 5—Corsica/Stickney
Week 6—Burke
Week 7—at Avon
Week 9—Gayville-Volin
Week 9—Alcester-Hudson