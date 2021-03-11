Football schedule set

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced the 2021 high school football schedules.

The schedule for Winner includes:

Week one—at Tripp-Delmont-Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian

Week 2—Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, home

Week 3—Mt Vernon/Plankinton, home

Week 4—at St. Thomas More

Week 5—At Jim River, a new coop between Menno and Scotland

Week 6—Wagner, home

Week 7—at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central

Week 9—Miller/Highmore-Harrold, home

The football schedule for Colome includes:

Week 1—at Sully Buttes

Week 2—Sunshine Bible

Week 3—at Centerville

Week 4—Bye week

Week 5—Corsica/Stickney

Week 6—Burke

Week 7—at Avon

Week 9—Gayville-Volin

Week 9—Alcester-Hudson