Winner High School football players have received some post season honors.

Named to the SESD all conference team are: Aiden Barfuss, Riley Orel, Charley Pravecek, Achilles Willuweit, Kaden Keiser, Joey Cole and Jackson Vesely.

The football players who are on the academic all state team are: Charley Pravecek, Kaden Keiser, Joey Cole, Jackson Vesely, Michael Olson, Slade Cournoyer, Kaleb Osborn, Kolbie Osborn, Riley Shippy, Finn Bartels and Adam Bohnet.