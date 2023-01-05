Football players named Best of the West

Eight West River football teams reached the 11 man state playoffs this season but Winner was one of the teams that stood out.

Winner has five players on the Rapid City Journal’s Best of the West 11 man football team.

Winner reached its fourth straight championship game and ninth title game in 15 seasons as it finished with an 11-1 record and state runner-up.

A summary of the Winner players on the team.

Aiden Barfuss proved to be a force on both sides of the ball for the Warriors. He earned Class 11B all-state honors for his efforts in the backfield.

Barfuss rushed 138 times for 1,050 yards to average 7.6 yards per carry and racked up 18 rushing touchdowns. He added 36 tackles, six tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup on defense.

On special teams, he averaged 42 yards per kickoff return, with a touchdown and kicked off for an average of 45 yards per attempt.

Jack Kruger anchored an offensive line that allowed the Warriors’ backs to rush for over 3,600 yards. Kruger’s efforts earned him all-SESD and all-state honors.

Ethan Bartels made a difference on all sides of the ball. The senior caught seven passes for 181 yards and five touchdowns as a tight end. As a kicker he averaged 48.5 yards per punt and 45.7 yards per kickoff.

Bartels also stood strong in the trenches with 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, a pass breakup and an interception. He earned all-SEDS honors and a Class 11B nod as a defensive lineman.

Riley Orel and Blake Volmer were both defensive backs.

Orel was exceptional for the Warriors on both sides of the ball. At running back he rushed 79 times for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 11.1 yards per carry to earn all-state honors.

On defense, Orel racked up 25 tackles, broke up 12 passes and intercepted a pass.

Volmer stepped up as quarterback this season and locked down opponents as a defensive back.

Volmer racked up 18 tackles, six pass breakups and six interceptions to earn Class 11B all-state honors.

Named honorable mention was Jack Peters.