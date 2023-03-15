Florence Fisher, 98, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Center in Winner, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1924 to Joseph and Agatha Niichel. She lived in Sioux City, Iowa. She met her first husband John Druger, to this union a daughter was born, Darla. After his death she met Al Fisher and was married Oct. 8, 1961 and moved to Winner.

She loved mowing and working in the yard. She babysat and loved the kids as if they were her own.

Al and Florence went to Vegas every year. She loved to play slots, she said she always won enough to pay for her trip. (I wonder!)

Florence and Al moved to the Golden Prairie in 2011. Florence loved playing bingo and visiting. After Al’s death in 2012 she stayed there until 2019 when she fell and broke her hip. She then went to the Winner Nursing home until her death.

Florence is survived by her daughter Darla (Jim) Legge of Winner, SD. Grandchildren Jud Legge of Fon Du Lac, WI; Todd of Fountain Hills, AZ; Jason (Dawn) Legge, of South Carolina; Jill (Carey) Mitzel of Yankton, SD. 13 great grandchildren.