Evelynne Moses, 94, of Gregory, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Avera Gregory Health Care Center in Gregory, SD.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD.

Evelynne Mae (Wickstrom) Moses was born on Aug. 8, 1928, in Hamill, South Dakota, to Valdemar and Florence (Shalander) Wickstrom, the second of three children.

Evelynne grew up in the Hamill community and attended school through the 8th grade. She moved to Winner the summer before beginning high school and graduated from Winner High School in 1946.

Evelynne married the love of her life, William Dave Moses, on May 20, 1947. To this union three children were born: Steven, Sally & Debra.

First and foremost, Evelynne’s most important occupation was that of a mother and wife. She was an active member of the Winner United Methodist Church and worked as the church secretary for nine years. She also worked for Paul Blomstrom in the office of the West- side Market and worked at Farmers State Bank for several years in Winner.

Evelynne was famous for her hospitality! She always made everyone feel welcomed and right at home in their house on West 8th Street. Her pies were legendary, the several course meals served on the daily whether it was for a holiday or a regular weekday meal, and there were always homemade sugar cookies available for all the grands. She took pride in her home and personal appearance; always dressed to the “nines” and ready for the day.

Her life was filled with grandchildren and their activities, card games, coffee parties, cheering on the Minnesota Twins & Vikings, and devotion to the church. Evelynne started going to the United Methodist Church in Winner when she was 13 years old; beginning her freshman year in high school. Evelynne and Bill joined the church in 1955. Her faith was strong and devout.

Love, patience, and respect were the foundation of Bill and Evelynne’s 71-year love affair. Their commitment to each other and their family was the greatest love story ever told. Evelynne was very proud of the fact that they were able to celebrate their 70th anniversary and 90th birthdays together, both with grand celebrations!

Evelynne Mae Moses went to meet her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2023, at the age of 94 years. She passed away at the Avera Gregory Healthcare Center in Gregory, South Dakota.

Evelynne is survived by: Son Steven and wife Cathy, grandchildren Marcy (Jared), Megan (Jason), Mindi (Gregg), Matthew (Rowena), and Molly (Merritt). Daughter Sally, and grandchildren Sara and Sonya (Scott). Daughter Debra and husband Scott Ochsner, grandchildren Amanda (Dennis) and Amy (Paul). And by twenty-six great grandchildren. Two sisters-in-law, Bernice Weickum and Beverly Moses, and brother-in-law DL Hart. And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Evelynne was preceded in death by her parents Valdemar & Florence Wickstrom, husband, William Moses, brother Reuel (Ann) Wickstrom and sister Phyllis (Garry) White, son-in-law, Nelson Miller, and grandson-in-law, Brian Anderson, and other relatives.