Eva Ann Butcher, 31

Eva Ann Butcher passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, in Newcastle, Wyo.

Eva was born to William and Debbie (Kingsbury) Butcher in Ft. Carson, Colo., on Jan. 24, 1992.

She moved with her family to Hohenfels, Germany, while her dad was stationed there for the first three years of her life.

She may not have remembered the family vacation to Salzburg, Austria but there are pictures to confirm this adventure.

The family then moved to El Paso, Texas, Colorado Springs, and then her family planted her roots in Winner, S.D.

She attended Winner elementary and junior high school and graduated from Winner High School in 2010.

Eva attended Black Hills State University and graduated with a bachelors in Elementary Education in 2014.

She joined the National Guard making the rank of Second Lieutenant.

Eva taught the FACE program at St. Francis for two years.

She recently moved to New Castle to start a new chapter in her life when she passed away suddenly.

Her life was brief and she will be remembered by all who loved her.

Eva is survived by her mother Debbie Butcher; sister Jennifer (Butcher) Wood; brother-in-law Dell Wood; nephew Charles; niece Jacklynn; grandparents Archie and Eva Kingsbury and Pat Butcher; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Bill Butcher; grandpa Vernon Butcher; and uncle Willard Butcher.

Interment services will be held Saturday, June 24, at the Abold Family Cemetery in White Clay, Neb.