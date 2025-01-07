Enid Lorraine Worth, 93

Enid Lorraine Worth was born Oct. 27, 1931, in rural Keya Paha County to Frank “Casey” and Alice (Hastings) Graham. Enid was born at her Grandpa and Grandma Hastings’ home in rural Keya Paha County. Enid was the first of four children. Enid attended rural school until her seventh-grade year when the school district combined with the Springview Grade School. While attending the rural school, Enid and her sister Aliene would have to walk a mile and a half one way or ride their horse Darkie. Enid told lots of stories about Darkie! Darkie would look for any excuse to run away with them. If a prairie chicken flew up in front of him, or if a passing trucks horn honked, Darkie would take off running. Aliene would usually slide off the back and continue to walk while Enid got Darkie stopped. Then Enid would go back and get Aliene to finish their ride to school.

After graduating eighth grade, Enid attended Keya Paha County High School and graduated with the class of 1950. While in high school, Enid was in Pep Club and participated in all activities. She loved to sing and was in choir and all small singing groups. Enid loved school and never wanted to miss a single day. After graduation, Enid worked in Springview for the local County Attorney, T.G. Weddel for two years. During this time, she began dating local young man Meredith Duane Worth. Enid and Meredith were married in Ainsworth, Neb. on May 18, 1952. To this union two children were born: son, Ronald Scott, and daughter, Lorraine Alice. At the time of Meredith’s death on May 2, 2023, they had been married for 70 years, 11 months, and two days. Enid never called her husband “Punk” like most people. She always called him by his given name of Meredith, unless he was in trouble, and then she would call him “Meredith D.!”

In May 1962 Meredith and Enid purchased the Charlie Simons Ranch by Norden, Neb. They resided there for their entire lives until Meredith’s passing in 2023, and until Enid went to Rock County Long Term Care on Jan. 10, 2024. Enid loved being a homemaker and working beside her husband. Meredith and Enid worked together and played together, and they seldom were apart. Enid loved taking care of her family, and she loved fiercely. She kept a beautiful home, and she was an amazing seamstress. She also loved to knit and crochet. Enid was a fabulous cook and baker and made the best homemade bread. Ron’s favorite was her fried chicken which she brought to the hayfield with us many times. Enid loved working outside with her husband and kids. She was the greatest multi-tasker of all time. She could help feed the livestock, milk the cows, farrow out baby pigs, and do whatever needed done outside, while at the same time having laundry going and something good in the oven. She walked faster than anyone and it was hard to keep up!

Enid was a staunch patriot. She loved our country and was a devoted member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #98. She was the Unit President for many years. She was very community-minded and volunteered often. Enid ran for and won the election for Keya Paha County Treasurer in 1986. She held that position from January 1987 until January 1999. After twelve years in office, she made the decision not to run for re-election. She was a devoted Grandmother to Troy, Mitch and Brittany and she loved having them on weekends and summers. Her joy exploded as each great grandchild joined our family.

Music was a huge part of Enid’s life. She loved playing the piano and the accordion. When she met Meredith, she knew she had met her perfect, lifetime dance partner. They were famous for their love of dancing as they glided across many dance floors throughout their lifetime. After Meredith’s death, all Enid wanted to do was to go be with him. We can all have comfort knowing that Enid and Meredith are “Together Again,” dancing in heaven with all the many friends and family who have went before them.

Enid was preceded in death by her husband Meredith “Punk” Worth; parents Franklin “Casey” Graham and Alice Graham; sister Avis (Graham) and husband Bill Hollopeter; brother Gerry Graham; parents-in-law Elwood Worth and Frances Worth Dixon; step-father-in-law Arnold Dixon; sister-in-law Carole (Worth) Cullison, and her husband Gene Cullison; brother-in-law Bobby Gene Worth; nephew Robert Gene Cullison; and great-granddaughter Violet Grace Olson.

Enid is survived by her son Ron, daughter Lorraine, both of Springview; sister Aliene (Graham) Clark, Casper, Wyoming; sister-in-law Stella Graham of Ainsworth; brother-in-law Malvern “Corky” (Janet) Worth, of Springview; grandchildren Troy (Angie) Worth, of Imperial, Mitch Worth of Springview, Brittany (Chad) Olson of Valentine; great-grandchildren Hayden, Hadley, Henley, Parker and Kwynn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at the Keya Paha High School in Springview with Pastor Gary Graesser officiating at the service.

