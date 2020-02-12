Ellen Frescoln, 88

Ellen Eileen (Nelson) Frescoln was born April 3, 1931 in Winner, South Dakota, to H. Ivan Nelson and Wilda Leona (Knox) Nelson. She was the second of six girls and while her older sister loved working in the house, Eileen loved working outside with her dad, the livestock, and the horses.

She was a good student excelling in Mmath and speech. She graduated from Winner High School in December of 1948 and married Robert Eugene Frescoln on June 21, 1949. In 1950, she and Robert committed their lives to Christ and a few years later, they both committed to full-time ministry.

Through the many years and many Methodist and United Methodist churches they served, Eileen taught Sunday School, led youth groups, sang in the choir, sewed costumes for plays and musicals, hosted international students and missionaries, typed and printed bulletins, led Vacation Bible School, and helped organize just about everyone and everything around her.

She also fed all who came to her door, from the renowned Methodist missionary E. Stanley Jones to the many transients who were just passing through. She was an integral part of her husband’s ministry and shared the gospel of Jesus Christ with joy, conviction, and generosity.

Second only to her love for the Lord was her love for her family. She’ll be remembered by her children and grandchildren for her courage, her intelligence, her no-nonsense kindness, her prayers, her dedication to their well-being, her cooking, and her unrivaled apple pie.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Vera Mae Nelson; daughter, Ellen Elizabeth Bridgman; son-in-law Scott Bridgman; and two grandchildren, Jennifer and Nathan Bridgman. She is survived by son, J. Scott (Cheryl) Frescoln of Mountain View, MO; son, John (Marlene) Frescoln of St. Ann, MO; daughter, Alice (David) Fowler of Joplin, MO; eight grandchildren, Colette (David) Freeman, Wade (Andrea) Frescoln, Joe (Hilary) Frescoln, Garret (Austin) Frescoln, Ann Frescoln, Elissa (Matt) Killam, Ethan Fowler, Grant Fowler, nineteen great-grandchildren, four sisters, and a host of friends and family.

Funeral services were held at Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Yarber Mortuary chapel, Mountain View, Missouri with Rev. David Fowler and Rev. Barry Fielder officiating. Interment was in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mountain View, Missouri.

Contributions in memory of Eileen may be made to Birch Tree Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.