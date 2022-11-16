Elk Point-Jefferson stuns Winner

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Winner quarterback Blake Volmer hands off the ball in the Class 11B championship game on Nov. 11 in Vermillion.

It was the game of the year in Class 11B. Two undefeated teams going at it for bragging rights as the state champion.

Winner was going for its third consecutive state championship. Elk Point-Jefferson was making its first appearance in the DakotaDome in a football championship.

Elk Point-Jefferson spoiled Winner’s quest for a third consecutive title with a 21-14 victory. It also halted Winner’s 34 game win streak.

“We couldn’t consistently run the ball,” said Winner coach Trent Olson.

The coach said this is the best team Winner has seen in 11B play.

The Friday afternoon game in the Dome lived up to all its pre-game hype.

The game was scoreless in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Huskies running back Lucas Hueser broke free from a 48 yard bust up the middle to put Elk Point-Jefferson deep in Warrior territory. Hueser would get the ball again on a 4th and goal from the one and he reached the ball over the line to put EPJ on the board first.

Winner quickly answered as Riley Orel exploded for a 69 yard TD run. But the two point conversion failed that kept EPJ in the lead 7-6 with 4:29 to play in the half.

Two minutes later EPJ scored again and took a 14-6 halftime lead.

Karson Keiser would miss a 27 yard field goal that came up short in the closing seconds of the half.

Both offenses started slow to begin the third quarter. Winner went three and out while EPJ grabbed one first down but then had to punt.

The Warriors put together an efficient drive on their next possession, using the clock and gaining yards into the Huskies side of the field.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Blake Volmer hit Ethan Bartels for a 35 yard touchdown. The two point conversion was good and Winner had tied the game at 14-14.

The Huskies retook the lead with just under eight minutes to play when Hueser broke free up the middle for a 31 yards touchdown scamper. The score is now 21-14.

However, Winner puts together an all or nothing drive that digs deep into Huskies territory. With a critical fourth down, the Warriors go for it with a pass by Volmer which is intercepted and seals the victory for EPJ.

Orel led the Warriors with 111 yards. Aiden Barfuss added 62 yards.

In passing, Volmer was 5-14 for 66 yards.

For the nine seniors on the team they have played in four consecutive championship games in a row and have a 45-2 record.