Elizabeth “Betty” Johnson (Lloyd), 99

Mass of Christian burial for Betty Johnson was held on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, South Dakota. Burial will follow in the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD at 3:30CT where she will join her late husband, Dale, who passed away in 2001.

Elizabeth “Betty” Johnson (Lloyd) was born on Sept. 26, 1925, at White Lake, South Dakota the daughter of Walter and Amelia Lloyd and passed away Dec. 7, 2024, in Orlando, Florida at the age of 99.

Betty is survived by her daughters Linda (Paul) Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Lois Rogers, Orlando, Florida and son Wayne (Elaine) Johnson, Virginia Beach, Virginia; six grandchildren Linda – Karla and Wade, Lois – Sara and Kati, Wayne – Jennifer and Kimberly and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Johnson, her parents, three sisters and one grandson.

Betty was well known as a Winner school teacher for over 40 years. She loved her American History classes teaching the history to the students and She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking. She was active in her Church and Lifetime member of the VFW auxiliary.

She had a deep love for God, family and Country.

She will be deeply missed