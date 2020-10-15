Eleanor Hanig, 97, of Winner, SD passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020 at the Lake Andes Nursing Home in Lake Andes, SD.

Funeral services were held on Friday Oct.9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

She was met at the gates of heaven by her husband of 73 years Donald Hanig, her Brother Louie Klima, Sister Lavon Smith and her parents Frank and Eva Klima.

She is survived by her sister Dolores Smith of Winner, Nephews Steven Klima (Debbie) of Sturgis, Mark Smith, Tim (Lori) Smith and Pat (June) Smith of Phoenix.

Eleanor was born on July 20, 1923 in Hamill, South Dakota. She and her husband Donald grew up in Hamill, South Dakota.

Donald would tell you he fell in love Eleanor when she was 8 years old andhe was 10. Eleanor went to grade school in Hamill and graduated from Winner High School.

Eleanor and Donald were married on Jan. 24, 1948 – 73 years, and members of the Winner Catholic Church – Immaculate Conception. She made her life with her husband Donald in Winner. Eleanor got her undergraduate and master’s degree from the University of South Dakota and became a school teacher. She taught grade school in Winner for over 40 years. She taught multiple generations of students while there and was loved by all her “kids”.

Eleanor later got her PhD in Administration and ended her career as the principal and administrative superintendent of the Carthage School District.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Catholic Charities – c/o Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in the name of Eleanor Hanig.