Dorothy Lapsley, 97, of Ideal, SD passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Funeral service were held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Dorothy Mae Lapsley of Ideal, South Dakota passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the age of 97. Dorothy passed away peacefully at her home with her five children at her bedside.

Dorothy was born June 2, 1924 at home in Tripp County, Ideal SD to James Henry and Frances Naomi Tina (Magley) Christensen. She attended Ideal school and graduated in 1942 from there. She attended college in Mitchell, SD for a short time and returned to Winner to work at the Triple AAA. There she met her lifelong friends, Frances (Brook) Schramm and Edyth Warne. Dorothy met Wayne Lapsley on an ice skating date set up by mutual friends. They were then united in marriage on Sept. 10, 1943 in a military wedding at the Post Chapel in San Antonio, Texas. They were married for 67 years before his passing. After Wayne completed his military service, they owned and operated a dry cleaning business in Stillwater, Maine, returning to South Dakota in 1948. They purchased the Howard Roosa farm in 1956.

It was in Ideal, South Dakota that Dorothy and Wayne raised their family. Dorothy was a pillar of the community . She was a lifetime member of the Ideal Presbyterian church where she sang in the choir and was active in Ladies Aid. Dorothy was a loving, caring and patient mother. She was an amazing grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was known for her cinnamon rolls and pies. She loved to sit and enjoy coffee with neighbors and friends. Dorothy cherished making lunches for the men working in the field. Dorothy loved to travel, go to weddings and visit grandchildren, family and friends. Her grandchildren will remember how she knew their favorite dishes and desserts and would make them when she knew they were coming to visit. Dorothy’s hospitality will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to sit around her dining room table.

Dorothy is survived by her sister Darlene DesLaurier from Grand Island NE. Her children; Darlene Dillon, Ideal SD, Colleen Lapsley, Pasadena CA, Warren (Cricket) Lapsley, Ideal SD, Steve (Tammy) Lapsley, Valentine NE, Terri (Michael) Loewenberg, Republic MO, 17 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne of 67 years, her parents, her brothers Norman and Lowell, sister, Marie, brother in laws, Rene, Jim and George, and great grandchild Lennox Lapsley and great-great grandchild Meyer Cox.