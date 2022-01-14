Dorothy Berger, 94, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at her home in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery and a lunch was served at the Church following the burial.

Dorothy Mae was born to Edward and Mary (Jamber) Karl on April 5, 1927 at the family farm north of Gregory, SD. Dorothy was the third of four children. She joined her sister Agnes, brother Edwin and later came brother Elmer.

The family lived North of Gregory, SD and Dorothy graduated from Gregory High School in 1945.

After high school Dorothy worked at the bank in Gregory. Dorothy and her friends enjoyed going to the dances and that is where she met her soon to be husband Ernest Berger. They were married on Sept. 17, 1946. To this union, ten years later, four children were born, Diane, Carol, Barbara and David.

They lived in Omaha, Neb. for 2 years and moved back to Burke, SD until 1971 when they made their home in Winner, SD.

Dorothy was employed as a bookkeeper at the Winner Ford Mercury until she retired in 1989.

Dorothy was an excellent cook of many Bohemian dishes. She also baked many delicious Kolache, rolls, pies and bread over the years. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards and Wahoo, whether it be with family or many of her special card playing friends.

Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church, Sisters and Survivors, VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren: Diane Faubion of Winner, SD and her children Brady (Jena), Chris (Jordan) (Grayson, Dempsey), Heather (Lane) Massingale (Avery, Trinity), and Lindsay Faubion (Anthony) all of Rapid City, SD; Carol (Walt) Baker of Columbus, MT and their children Jessica (Josh) Matteson (baby due Jan 6) and Samuel, all of Billings, MT; Barbara (Darrell) DeSersa of Winner and their children Sarah (Russell) Hoffer (TayShaun, Sadie, Oaklee) of Winner, SD, Dustin (Tia) (Keyleigh, Presley, Jayda, Skyla, Liam) of Winner, SD and Megan of Cayuga, ND; David (Kristine) and their children (Henry, Edwin, Shawn) of Hudson, WI; one brother Elmer (Karen) Karl of Gregory, SD and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by Ernest, her husband of 59 years, her parents, one sister Agnes Novotny, one brother Edwin Karl, two brother-in-law’s Joseph Novotny and Louis Vodicka, two sister-in-law’s Kay Karl and Ruth Vodicka, son-in-law Rick Faubion, two nieces and one nephew.