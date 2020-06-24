Donna Ryberg, 88

Graveside services for Donna Mae Ryberg were held June 19 at the White River Cemetery. Burial was in the White River Center. She died June 16 at Aventara Nursing Home in Pierre.

Donna Mae (Kriege) Ryberg was born on April 2, 1937 to Robert & Irene (Mott) Kriege at Murdo, SD. She grew up on the family farm at White River and was joined by three sisters, Midge, Vera, Pat and two brothers, Buzz and Ralph.

As a little girl, she milked cows, gathered eggs, herded sheep on horseback, helped tend to her siblings and dreamed of being a cowgirl.

Donna attended school at Big White Country School through the 8th Grade and then boarded with Mrs. Anderson in White River for high school, graduating in 1956.

On May 28, 1956 she married Arthur Ryberg at the White River Methodist Church and they started their life together, working with his parents to maintain the farm.

On June 14, 1957 they were blessed with their first child, a daughter Raedene. Julius and Josephine retired later that yearand Art and Donna took over the farm operation. On Dec. 30, 1959, a son, Terry, joined the family. Son Marty was born on Aug. 25, 1962 and the family was complete with the birth of son Mick on Sept. 11, 1965.

Art & Donna were busy parents, tending to the farm, attending school activities and becoming active in the community. Donna joined many organizations including the American Legion Auxiliary Otterman Post #94, Cottonwood Ladies Aid, Senior Citizens, Mellette County Historical Society and Red Hat Ladies.

She held many offices over the years and served as secretary, treasurer and president.

Having lost her leg to cancer at the age of 14, she is credited with starting a cancer support group in White River. Donna could also be counted on to organize the local blood drives and was a lead planner for Frontier Days for many, many years, attending and taking part in all community events.

Like any farm wife, she enjoyed taking care of her family, maintaining a large garden, baking, sewing and spending time with neighbors and friends.

Art passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 1993 and Donna continued her life at the farm aided by Mick. Mick moved to Mitchell and Donna began to enjoy retirement, maintaining her farm lifestyle, but focusing more on the organizations that meant so much to her.

At the same time the world was struck by a pandemic, Donna took a spill at home and required a hospital stay and the inability to have physical contact with family and friends, and her health rapidly declined with the eventual diagnosis of Lymphoma.

She is preceded in death by her husband Art, son Mick, parents Bob & Irene, sisters Midge, Vera and Pat and brother Ralph.

She is survived by daughter Raedene (Gary) Hovey of Reliance, SD, son Terry of San Diego, CA, son Marty (Sandy) of Renton, WA, granddaughters Cindy (Tim) McCarthy, Chelsea (Igor) Parkman and Caitie (Justin) Laxton, great grandchildren Dylan (Jessica), Ashlyn (Reid), Megyn, Elliot, Oliver and Gwen, great great granddaughter Olive Harper McCarthy, born on Saturday, brother Buzz (Astrid), sister-in-law Alyce and many nieces and nephews.