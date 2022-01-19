Donald Kahler, 49

Memorial services for Donald Kahler age 49 of Gregory, SD will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3:30 pm at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home, Gregory, SD. Burial will follow in Colome City Cemetery in Colome, SD.

Donald Gordon Kahler was born March 14, 1972, in Burke, SD, to Harold and Evelyn (Marts) Kahler. Donald was the fifth of six children. Don grew up in Brookings, SD. He graduated from Brookings High School in 1990.

During his high school years Don was a member of the BB Gun Club and was a state champion. He was also a member of the Youth Archery team and was a state champion.

After graduation, Don started a career as a CNC machinist in Brookings that led him to working in Fargo, ND, building huge sugar beet harvesters. He then landed one of his dream jobs building guns in Sturgis, SD. His passion for guns followed him his entire life. He then worked as a welder for his uncle Jerry Marts. He also bartended for a while at Gregory Lanes where he met a man who built log homes. This led Don, his brother Dale, and nephew Tom, traveling all over the US building homes and other structures. While in Wyoming, Don’s love for horses led him to videoing the chariot races for the fans and jockeys enjoyment. Due to a poor economy, he then went to owning and driving semi trucks mainly in North Dakota during the oil boom.

Donald passed away at his home in Gregory on Jan. 3, 2022, at the age of 49 years.

Donald is survived by four brothers: Dwight (Pam), Douglas, Daryl (Donna), and Dale all of Brookings, SD, and one sister Kathleen of Dallas, SD; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.