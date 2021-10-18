Don Vaughn, 89

Donald Vaughn, 89, of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at the Edgewood Assisted Living in Mitchell, SD.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live-streamed through the Mason Funeral Home Facebook page.

Donald Lee Vaughn was born on Nov. 20, 1931, in Paxton, South Dakota where he was the first child of Dallas and Dorothy (Bennett) Vaughn. Don was blessed to grow up with his 11 siblings and attended rural schooling in Gregory County until the 8th grade.

He married Luella Ulmer on June 14, 1953. To this union, three sons were born; David Lee, Gary Dean, and Bradley Don.

Early in the marriage between Don and Lue, they lived south of Carlock, SD and worked for the Bill Steppat family. For a short time, they lived near Moser, SD and worked for Chet Weaver. Don and Lue moved to the banks of the Keya Paha River, where many great memories were made when the boys were younger. Don was working for Bob Brazena. Aftertime, they relocated to their place on Rahn Lake Road in 1969. On their farm, the couple continued farming, milking cows, raising sheep and chickens, until their retirement. One of Don’s greatest passions was to own, raise, and ride horses, which was a passion that he shared with the rest of his family.

When they decided it was time to move to town, Don and Lue purchased a town house in Winner, SD. The doors of their new home were always open for company, coffee and fresh banana bread were always hot and waiting. Don loved to have company, he could always be found visiting with friends and family. At the time of his passing Don and Lue were residents of the Edgewood Living Center in Mitchell, SD.

Don was always proud of his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He was the first one to tell you what they were up to and how they were doing if you were willing to lend an ear to listen. Don was overjoyed to meet his great-great granddaughter, Wakely, and was proud to be a part of 5 generations of family.

Donald passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2021, in Mitchell, SD surrounded by his family. Preceding Donald into Heaven were his parents, Dallas and Dorothy, and his in-laws Albert and Hilda Ulmer, sisters Belle Ravelette & Lois Fode, & brothers Billy Vaughn, Merle Vaughn, & Leo Vaughn; and numerous brother and sister-in-laws.

Don leaves behind his loving wife Luella of 68 years, Sons; Dave (Bev), Gary (Debbie), Bradley (Jil), grandchildren Domini Turnquist (Blake Benedict), Melony (Cody) Bertram, Tommy (Dayris) Vaughn, Jordan (Krista) Walton; Sequoya (Dan) Rohrbach, Taylor (Jeremy Huber) Vaughn, Brady (Taylor Ann) Vaughn, Cooper Vaughn and Rahni Vaughn. Great grandchildren; Baleigh (Forrest) Cerv, Cohl (Dacey Kocer) Turnquist, Trevor Bertram, Wyatt Turnquist, Kenndal Turnquist, Brayden Malsam, Chandler Benedict, Kayln Rohrbach, Legend Benedict, Reagan Vaughn, Addison, Kayson and Teegan Walton, and Kinsley Vaughn. Great great granddaughter Wakely Cerv. Siblings; Derald (Jo), Lloyd (Sally), Jim (Judy), Jerry (Bev), Dennis (Cindy), Randy (Jean), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rest in those heavenly acres Grandpa Farmer. We love you.