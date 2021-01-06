Dennis Kevin Mahto, 57, began his journey on Monday, Dec. 28th, 2020 at Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Wake services were held at the Winner Community Building in south Ideal on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 7 pm and Monday, Jan. 4 at 7 pm. The funeral began on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 11 am. The burial followed in the Winner Cemetery in Winner, South Dakota.

Dennis was born July 10, 1963 to Elvira Donnice Mahto in Pierre, South Dakota. He was a part of a large family, his siblings: Sandra, George ‘Buff’, Jeff, Blaine, Joan, David, Laurette, Georgia, and Denise. He grew up in Wolf Point, Mont., and in Pierre, SD, moving often with his family. He had a love for traveling, and a passion to work with his hands, such as drawing and carpentry.

Despite his age at the time, he spent the majority of his youth taking care of his grandparents, Leslie and Alma Mahto in Pierre. He then moved to Winner and married Nancy Antoine on Sept. 2, 1989. He had three children, Noland, Dayle, and Aarin. During these early years, he battled diabetes, which would develop into kidney disease much later in life. Dennis would often travel with his father-in-law, Roger; for work. Doing jobs like construction and working on houses. He also worked as a bus driver for a time at the Lame Deer Head Start Center. His bus code name was ‘The Rubber Duck’. He liked to jam out to rock music with the kids. Dennis was a part of bowling leagues during the fall and winter and played softball on his Wayne’s Auto’s team in the summer. Both of which he excelled at. It wasn’t long into those years that he discovered he had leukemia and began to lose his sight shortly after. Dennis withdrew from work around 2004 and remained at home with his family and grandchildren. He developed many lifelong friendships and remained active despite everything he endured. Dennis was always noticeable due to his trademark Vikings hat and sunglasses. Every weekend he was always looking forward to the next football game. His favorite activity was to sit out in his backyard with a cold one in the sun; with his radio while his family and grandchildren played nearby. Dennis loved all his family near and far.

Toward the fall of this year, Dennis contracted Covid-19, which he managed to beat. After his recovery, he spent the remainder of his days at home with family till his health took a turn. He fought till the very end for all of those that he loved and those who loved him. Now he is finally at rest and at peace.

He is preceded in death by his mother Donnice; his siblings Joan Wetsit, Laurette Wetsit, Denise Zimmer, George ‘Buff’ Wetsit, and David Wetsit; his grandparents Leslie and Alma (Wells) Mahto and Sydney and Alma Bad Moccasin; his father-in-law Dr. Roger Milk; his uncle Leslie Mahto Jr and uncle Norman Wilson; his nieces Sayra Mahto, Daveau and Mariah Azure; his granddaughter Jozlyn Turney, and his nephews Elijah Zimmer; Mason and Nathaniel Wetsit.

He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Nancy Antoine, and his children Noland (Sami, Kaycen, Na’Talia, and Gracie), Dayle (Jaziel and Wyatt), and Aarin. His siblings, Sandra Mahto Stracener (Mike and family), Jeff Wetsit (Tamara and family), Georgia Wetsit (and family), and Blaine Wetsit (Sally and family).

He also survived by, Truman Mahto Carmen), Karen Howe, Kathy Mahto, his mother-in-law Lavina Milk; Nichole Smart( Ken and family) and Mary Antelope, Bernadine Wilson, Heather King (and family), Ruperta ‘Bobbi’ Larson Galen and family) Algie Mahto (and family), Samuel Antoine(and family), Jay Antoine (Nanette and family), Paula Antoine (and family), Julie Turney (and brothers and sister Rachel)… and his many nieces and nephews, and all his grandchildren, and beloved friends.

Dennis was a very strong man who always confronted a problem head-on and full of confidence. He was very proud of all his long battles and all the hardships he overcame in his life. Dennis had an amazing sense of humor and seemed to always have a joke ready. Dennis always lent a hand to those who needed him and never judged a situation. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family and friends. He was a determined and passionate man who wouldn’t let anything stand in his way. Dennis will always be remembered, sorely missed, and greatly loved forever.