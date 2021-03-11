Della Marie Farley, 77, passed away at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls after a short illness.

Memorial services will be held at the Winner Cemetery June 12 at 3 p.m.

Della was born at the Winner Baptist Hospital Dec. 29, 1943 to George and Velma Hiserote Farley.

At the very young age of 3 she came down with polio and began a very long life of pain and suffering. She spent many years in Hot Springs and then Minneapolis, Minn.

She was sponsored by the Shriners organization and they sponsored her for many years.

Eventually, she came to the Children Care Hospital in Sioux Falls and graduated from there in 1962.

She was then offered a secretarial position there and worked there until she retired.

She is survived by one sister, Rita Dillon, Ainsworth, Neb.; three sister in laws, Joan Farley Manke, Spearfish; Evelyn Farley, Mission and Elysabeth Farley, Winner, many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Velma Farley, a sister, Bettie Toman and brothers, Guy Farley, Robert Farley (infant), Richard Farley, Ralph Farley and Merle Farley.