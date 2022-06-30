Dawn Lorene Snethen, 56, passed away in the presence of loving family members on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with Covid-19.

Memorial service was held on Saturday, June 25,2022 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Winner, SD. .

Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dorothy. She is survived by her sisters, Julie and Karen, and her brothers, Daniel and Ronald.

Dawn was born on May 21, 1965. She spent her childhood living and working on her family’s farm outside of Colome, South Dakota. As a young girl, she developed a profound love for dogs when she adopted her first, who she named Lassie.

For years, Dawn and Lassie participated in 4-H obedience training competition at the South Dakota State Fair. Together, they became premier competitors and purple-ribbon awardees. When there were no training levels available that Lassie hadn’t already mastered, Dawn and her father constructed their own course of competitive jumps to showcase Lassie’s brilliant training and abilities in the fair’s open class division. Dawn’s unique relationship with Lassie made it abundantly clear that caring for dogs would forever be a part of her life.

After graduating from Colome High School, Dawn left home to obtain her degree in animal technology. She lived and worked in South Dakota after college, and eventually settled in Ohio. With her extensive experience and education, she built a successful career as a dog groomer and provided a home and a lifetime of care for many beloved pets. Throughout her life, Dawn became a mother figure to countless children she knew through family, friendships, and communities. She was also a gifted painter, author, musician, and puppeteer who used her artistic talents for the benefit of others and to serve the various churches she attended.

Those who know Dawn will remember her as a woman of faith who put her trust in Jesus and the promise of eternal life at the end of her time on this earth. She is leaving behind many friends and family who greatly benefited from her love.