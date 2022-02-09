David Allen Jones, 66

David Allen Jones , age 66, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls SD.

Dave was born August 22 ,1955 to Lewis and Elizabeth Jones in Corsica SD. Dave loved to tinker with engines , fishing and watch racing.

Dave is survived by his wife Connie Jones and children Sandra (Corey) Scott [Mason and Aiden],Neil Jones[TaShawn, Elizabeth, and Jemma], Tina (Sean) Gann[Isabella,Riley, and Baxter], Douglas Jones [Allison and Lucas] and Sisters Patty Stone, Kathy Duwa, Annie Krofran brothers Robert Jones and Joe Jones.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Elizabeth Jones and brother Thomas Jones.

Service will be held at later date.