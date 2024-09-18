Danielle Schweigert has met Criteria for Laboratory Accreditation for COLA, Inc

Danielle Schweigert, lab tech at Avera Medical Group Winner, has met all the criteria for laboratory accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor, whose program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet United States Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act and other regulatory requirements.

Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day to day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey.

COLA Inc is a physician-directed organization whose purpose is to promote health and safety through accreditation and education programs. In 1993, COLA was granted deemed status by CMS to provide laboratory accreditation.