Cowgirls, cowboys named all arounds

Submitted Photo

Saydee Heath of Colome put together multiple first place finishes at the Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo in Ft. Pierre. She won the senior girls all-around on Aug. 1. She won the senior girl breakaway roping in 2.99 and also won the senior girl ribbon roping in 8.35. Heath teamed up with Weston Vander Pol for a championship in senior team roping in 8.01. Colome’s Seth Heath won the junior boys all around on Aug. 1. Heath was fourth in junior boys breakaway in 4.02. He placed third in goat tying in 11.19 and Roper Moore took second in goat tying in 10.87.Heath took third in junior boys flag race in 9.6.

In the rodeo on Aug. 2, Heath was second in junior boys flag race in 8.633. First place in flag race went to Moore in 8.44. Linkyn Petersek won the senior boys calf roping in 9.36.On Aug. 2, Petersek was named the senior boys all around. He won the senior boys calf roping in 9.67. In steer wrestling, Petersek placed third in 7.48. Denton Good and Petersek teamed up in team roping and took second place. Other Tripp County 4-Hers placed in the rodeo in Ft. Pierre. Athena Willuweit took fourth in junior girls flag race in 10.167. Saige Schuyler was fourth in senior girls pole bending in 21.368.