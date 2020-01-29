Cowboys place eighth

By Colton Hall

Staff Writer

The Colome Cowboys basketball team fell to Jones County, Phillip, and Bennet County in the Jones County Tournament that began on Thursday, Jan. 16 and ended on Monday, Jan. 20. With the losses, the Cowboys went on to place eighth.

“For us, it was the same thing but a different day,” head coach William Beckers said in a phone interview. “We need to eliminate turnovers, finish plays and get the ball in the hoop. We didn’t do that in the Jones County Tournament, and until we do, we won’t win many games.”

Colome vs. Jones County

The Colome Cowboys couldn’t stop a Jones County team that made a trip to the Class B state tournament last year, and while the Coyotes aren’t quite the same team from 2019, they proved to be a tough battle for Colome. The Cowboys went on to fall 57-33.

Colome only outscored Jones County in one quarter (10-7 in 4th), and otherwise battled to keep up with the Coyotes.

The Cowboys went into the second quarter down 13-4, but Jones County seemed to hit a gear that Colome didn’t quite have in the second. The Coyotes outscored Colome 22-11 in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 35-15 lead.

Colome’s defense stepped up a bit in the third, allowing only 15 points but the Cowboys were only able to score eight. In the fourth, Colome was able to come alive, but it was too late.

Rhet Bertram scored a team-high 12 points and tied for the team lead with Brayden Seegers with 7 seven rebounds. Jacob Beckers and Michael Supik also chipped in six and five points respectively.

Jones County 13 22 15 7—57

Colome 4 11 8 10—33

Colome— Michael Supik 2-10 0-0 5, Brayden Seegers 0-6 0-0 0, Joseph Laprath 1-3 0-0 3, Billy Looking Cloud 2-6 0-0 5, Jacob Beckers 2-9 2-2 6, Rhet Bertram 5-9 2-5 12, Nathaniel Hansen 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 13-51 12-25 33.

Jones County— Slade Benedict 1-7 3-3 5, Wyatt Olson 8-18 0-0 17, Carter Iversen 0-2 0-0 0, Tanner Willert 0-4 0-0 0 Blaine Hauptman 1-3 2-2 4, Riley Rankin 9-13 0-0 20, Ty Fuoss 0-4 1-4 1, Jake Dowling 4-12 2-2 10. Totals 23-63 8-11 57.

Three-point field goals: Colome 3 (Laprath 1, Looking Cloud 1, Supik 1). Jones County 3 (Rankin 2, Olson 1.) Rebounding: Colome 23 (Seegers 7, Bertram 7). Jones County 40 (Olson 12). Assists: Colome 5 (Beckers 2). Jones County 16 (Rankin 5). Steals: Colome 8 (Supik 3). Jones County 13 (Rankin 5) Blocks: Colome 4 (Bertram 3). Jones County 2 (Fuoss 2). Turnovers: Colome 16. Jones County 12. Fouls: Colome 9. Fouled out: none. Jones County 4. Fouled out: none.

Colome vs. Phillip

The Colome Cowboys basketball team hung around in every quarter, and despite multiple mistakes seemed to be in position at any point to take the game. However, despite Colome’s promising play at times, the Cowboys went on to fall 61-43.

The game was close to start and stayed that way as Colome fell behind 7-4 at the end of one. Phillip only outscored Colome 14-10 in the second which put the Cowboys in a 21-14 hole at halftime.

Even though they were close at times, the Cowboys still committed 30 turnovers. Considering that Colome was close as they were to getting back into the game at any point, this could be seen as an improvement.

As a team, Colome, even though the offense had a tough time getting going, boasted a solid defense that grabbed 40 rebounds. That same defense came away with 14 steals and eight blocks.

“We created a lot of turnovers, and played pretty well defensively,” Beckers said. We’re a young team, that’s still learning, and in some cases, we might need to get rid of fear. We had a lot of silly shots, and four-foot shots that we did take we didn’t make. We have to continue to eliminate turnovers too.”

Rhet Bertram once again led the team in scoring with 17 points and recorded his first double-double of the season by grabbing 13 rebounds. Michael Supik also had a strong game as the junior scored 17 points.

“Rhet is an aggressive kid, and he’s hard to handle on the inside,” Beckers said. He does a great job of rebounding, and having a good inside presence. Michael (Supik) is coming along as well. We just have to cut out the silly mistakes when it matters most.”

Phillip 7 14 26 14—61

Colome 4 10 18 11—43

Colome— Michael Supik 8-11 0-0 16, Caden Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph Laprath 1-2 0-0 2, Billy Looking Cloud 0-5 2-2 2, Kash Heath 1-1 0-0 3, Keenan Talton 1-5 0-1 2, Jacob Beckers 0-9 1-2 1, Rhet Bertram 6-11 5-7 17, Nathaniel Hansen 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 17-49 8-14 43.

Three-point field goals: Colome 1 (Heath 1). Rebounding: Colome 40 (Bertram 13). Assists: Colome 10 (Looking Cloud 3). Steals: Colome 14 (Supik 3, Talton 3, Hansen 3). Blocks: Colome 8 (Bertram 2, Keenan Talton 2). Turnovers: Colome 30. Fouls: Colome 15. Fouled out: none.

Colome vs. Bennett County

A late fourth-quarter surge by Bennett County proved to be too much for the Colome Cowboys in a 58-37 loss in the final game of the Jones County Tournament on Monday, Jan. 20.

Colome and Bennett County were tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter. The Buffaloes went into halftime with a 26-20 lead and had an 11 point lead going into the fourth.

Bennett County thought it was time to put a cap on the tournament, and they did. The Buffaloes put the game away by outscoring Colome 22-12.

Michael Supik scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds. Jacob Beckers scored eight and grabbed five.

Colome went on to play Jones County on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Colome— Michael Supik 8-16 0-0 16, Hayden Thieman 1-1 0-0 3, Caden Munroe 0-0 1-2 1, Kash Heath 1-6 0-0 2, Jacob Beckers 2-9 3-6 8, Rhet Bertram 1-7 3-6 5, Nathaniel Hansen 1-5 0-3 2. Totals 14-44 7-17 37.

Three-point field goals: Colome 2 (Thieman 1, Beckers 1). Rebounding: Colome 22 (Beckers 5). Assists: Colome 1 (Supik 1). Steals: Colome 4 (Beckers 2). Blocks: Colome 1 (Bertram 1). Turnovers: Colome 16. Fouls: Colome 11. Fouled out: none.