Cowboy Fair set for Colome

It will be fun time in Colome on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Cowboy Fair.

There are events going on all day and will conclude with a street dance.

A farmers market will be held in the Colome city park starting at 10 a.m.

All vendors are welcome.

The Colome Volunteer Fire Department will be having a basic fire education for kids. This will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department will be set up next to the park. There will be fire safety awareness. The kids will get to try on some fire gear.

The Colome park committee will be serving lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will feature a scavenger hunt which is being organized by Kathy Hrabanek.

There will be cowboy fast draw shooting starting at 11 a.m.

Wiffle ball will be played starting at 1 p.m. This will be located in the open lot between Skatetowne and the Vet’s Hall.

Persons can just show up to play wiffle ball.

There will be a car, pickup, motorcycle show on Main Street from 3-5 p.m. Persons can park on Main Street, take a picture of the vehicle and go into the Frontier Bar to register. A gift certificate will be given for every 25th car that registers for the show.

Starting at 5 p.m. there will be a cruise night as persons can drive around town to show off their vehicle.

Also a 5 p.m., an area will be marked off where persons can do a little tire smoke out and see who can burn some rubber.

There will be a street dance starting at 8 p.m. sponsored by Frontier Bar and 5 Leaf Clover.

The D. J. will be Elvis J. Freshly.

There will be sidewalk art all day where persons of all ages can take some chalk and draw a picture.

183 Ink will be doing tattoos in Dan’s Last Shot.

Country Charm Café will have food and refreshments. In addition, the café will have cornhole and horseshoe plus a mechanical bull.

All are invited to Colome to have a good time on Aug. 13.