Tripp County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the total of confirmed cases of the virus in Tripp County to 259.

This is an increase of 23 since we last reported the number of cases last week.

Tripp County has 45 active cases and two deaths.

Statewide there were 525 new cases on Monday with 11,061 active cases.

The state has had 375 deaths since the pandemic started.