COVID cases Monday increase by 3

A total of three new cases of COVID-19 in Tripp County were reported on Monday. This brings the total cases in Tripp County to 207 with 39 active cases.

South Dakota continues to be among the leaders nationally in new COVID-19 cases per capita with the Department of Health announcing 732 new cases on Saturday.

Statewide nine deaths were added bringing the state’s death toll to 286, 63 of which have been reported in October. Total hospitalizations remain at 267.The new reported infections reflect a 12.1 percent positive test rate. The 14 day tend of positive cases continues to increase. The state has had 27,947 total cases since the start of the pandemic.