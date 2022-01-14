Covid cases increase

COVID-19 cases have taken a certain upswing in Tripp County.

Over the past week there have been lots of new cases primarily fueled by the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, there were 12 new confirmed cases and three probable. The number of active cases in Tripp County is 112.

There was four days worth of data following the New Year’s holiday. This period showed 19 new cases in Tripp County.

On Jan. 5, there were 23 new cases and 77 active.

January 6 showed 10 new cases and five probable with 90 active.

On Jan. 7 there were 7 new cases and two probable.

The Department of Health reported 10,207 new positive cases collected from Dec. 30 through Thursday. The state’s active cases is 15,927 the highest since Dec. 4, 2020.

The state’s screening had previously caught just two cases of the omicron variant but that number has now increased to 22.

The state reports those that are fully vaccinated at 57.5 percent. Booster shots received include 35.3 percent of the state’s vaccinated population.